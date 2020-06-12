United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,531 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 181,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

United States Steel stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

