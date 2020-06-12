Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 64,154 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,794,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,745 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 52.6% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,789,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,166,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,741 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $33,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

NYSE EPD opened at $19.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $107,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,943,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,079,850.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 73,000 shares of company stock worth $994,410 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

