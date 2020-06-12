Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 37,177 Shares of HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,177 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in HEXO were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in HEXO by 2,612.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in HEXO by 546.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HEXO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America started coverage on HEXO in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.62.

NASDAQ HEXO opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. HEXO Corp. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $6.63.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02).

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO)

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Docusign Inc Stock Holdings Boosted by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.
Docusign Inc Stock Holdings Boosted by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 89,100 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 89,100 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.64 Million Stake in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.64 Million Stake in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.67 Million Holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc.
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.67 Million Holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc.
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 809,044 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 809,044 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report