Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 37,177 Shares of HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,177 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in HEXO were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in HEXO by 2,612.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in HEXO by 546.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HEXO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America started coverage on HEXO in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.62.

NASDAQ HEXO opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. HEXO Corp. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $6.63.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02).

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

