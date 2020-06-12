Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires Shares of 5,300 Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,300 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,469,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEVI opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $23.74.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.78.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

