Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 2,913 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 722.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Athene were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Athene by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Athene by 463.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Athene by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $50.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.86 million. Athene had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATH shares. ValuEngine lowered Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

In related news, insider Grant Kvalheim acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

