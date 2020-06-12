Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 15,299 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rollins by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rollins by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $42.03 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.43 million. Rollins had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.