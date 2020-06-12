545,455 Shares in Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 545,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.36% of Autolus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 140.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 35.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 88,235 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 165.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 63,234 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 79.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.78. Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,870.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. Analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

