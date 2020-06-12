Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $70,000 Position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2020

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 47.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the first quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $425.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $42.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $5.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL)

