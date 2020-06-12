Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 254.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Group LLC raised its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 307,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 218,730 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,336,000 after buying an additional 430,833 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter worth $1,593,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,555,530 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,674,000 after buying an additional 108,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 27,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBR opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.93. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0931 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This is an increase from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBR. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

