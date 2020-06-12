Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of E. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in ENI by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ENI by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ENI alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on E shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

ENI stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38. Eni SpA has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). ENI had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Eni SpA will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.9341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.42%.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni SpA (NYSE:E).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.