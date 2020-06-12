Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 5.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Unilever by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Page Arthur B lifted its position in Unilever by 0.5% during the first quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 45,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardiner Nancy B lifted its position in Unilever by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average is $55.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

