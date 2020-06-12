Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,131,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.38.

In other news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $4,163,211.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,183 shares of company stock worth $9,215,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $251.63 on Friday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $271.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.79 and its 200 day moving average is $215.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

