iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,377,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,142,288,000 after buying an additional 171,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,208,000 after buying an additional 117,808 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,924,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,989,000 after buying an additional 170,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,269,000 after buying an additional 602,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,012,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,571,000 after buying an additional 80,193 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock opened at $122.12 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $123.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.85.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.