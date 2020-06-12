Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 684 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.14% of bluebird bio worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 69.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 174.6% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 63.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

In related news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $25,494.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $28,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $66,343 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLUE stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.17. bluebird bio Inc has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,531.04% and a negative return on equity of 60.05%. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.99) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLUE. Raymond James downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.31.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.