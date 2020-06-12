Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Shares in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 297,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.57% of Motorcar Parts of America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 64.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 24.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $355.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPAA. TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

