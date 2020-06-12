Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Shares in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Michael Goldstein sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 22,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total transaction of $3,763,673.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,919.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,342 shares of company stock worth $42,504,649. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.58.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $173.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of -128.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

