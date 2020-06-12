Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 7,846 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 17.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 35.8% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 183,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after buying an additional 48,419 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $8,944,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 119,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $126.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.72.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.