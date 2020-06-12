Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average is $60.52. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

RHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $594,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

