4,137,500 Shares in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,137,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 61,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 478,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 134,388 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,067,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 28,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 196.31% and a negative return on equity of 286.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EYPT. ValuEngine raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley cut Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.35.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

