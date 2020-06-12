Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,485 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.22% of Seneca Foods worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 139.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth about $1,645,000. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.53. Seneca Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04.

SENEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

