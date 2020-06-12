Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 2,933 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $450,023,000 after buying an additional 123,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,863,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 818,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,381,000 after buying an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 632,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,357,000 after buying an additional 60,443 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.04, for a total value of $3,360,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,837,345.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Sue Main sold 8,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.57, for a total value of $2,652,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,030,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,848 shares of company stock valued at $23,841,394 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock opened at $361.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.22. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

