Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,842 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Polaris Industries worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 157,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

PII stock opened at $96.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.92. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Polaris Industries’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.