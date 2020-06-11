US Bancorp DE Sells 651 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,162,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $34,501,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 290.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 581,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,752,000 after acquiring an additional 432,637 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $14,496,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $10,637,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

TXRH opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

