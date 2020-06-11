3,800 Shares in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $136.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.72. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

In other news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $1,274,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,424.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JJSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. CL King upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

