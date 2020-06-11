Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $2,750.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rowe lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,598.67.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,647.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,412.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,040.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,297.26 billion, a PE ratio of 126.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,722.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

