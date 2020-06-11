Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $204,000 in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Docusign by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Docusign by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Docusign by 53.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $148.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.47. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $152.00.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.86% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $1,470,798.37. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 180,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,145,939.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 821,221 shares of company stock valued at $71,213,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.18.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

