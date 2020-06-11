Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 37,305 Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

Shares of LLNW opened at $5.27 on Thursday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $562.40 million, a PE ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $105,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,699 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $142,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,564 shares in the company, valued at $698,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,937 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

