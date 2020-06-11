Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $1.04 Million in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,657,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 118.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LK opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73.

LK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luckin Coffee currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

