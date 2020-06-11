Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of United States Steel worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in United States Steel by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 46,057 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in United States Steel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in United States Steel by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 660,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 105,628 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in United States Steel by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Shares of X opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.61. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.