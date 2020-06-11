Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,259 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Targa Resources worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays raised shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $24.23 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 3.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.