US Bancorp DE Has $1 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.57.

NDSN opened at $199.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.93. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $203.67. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,577,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,357. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

