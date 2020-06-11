Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,222 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,191,000 after purchasing an additional 151,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average is $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

