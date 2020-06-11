Citigroup Inc. Has $611,000 Stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,402,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,990,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,685,000 after acquiring an additional 884,003 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,425,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,900,000 after acquiring an additional 555,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after acquiring an additional 453,057 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,813,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,530,000 after acquiring an additional 298,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Koh sold 5,760 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $55,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,902. Insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOPE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.69. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.