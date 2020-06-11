JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 45,293 Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,838 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,293 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.51% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BXS. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Bancorpsouth Bank stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.74. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $244.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.