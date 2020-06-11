Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 444,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Retail Properties of America worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPAI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. Retail Properties of America Inc has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAI. ValuEngine lowered Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

