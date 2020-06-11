Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $35,000 in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Tristate Capital by 56.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tristate Capital by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSC opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $532.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other Tristate Capital news, Director David L. Bonvenuto bought 2,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $30,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,251.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James J. Dolan bought 9,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $426,605 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

