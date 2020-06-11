Timothy C. Wentworth Sells 1,700 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.57, for a total transaction of $363,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $209.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.01.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,552,310,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,354,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,347,000 after acquiring an additional 229,083 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,181 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,534,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $978,720,000 after purchasing an additional 79,936 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.95.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

