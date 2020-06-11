Jane E. Md Henney Sells 3,528 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Director Jane E. Md Henney sold 3,528 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $352,447.20.

NYSE ABC opened at $96.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.