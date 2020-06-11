Daniel Kerzner Sells 6,000 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) insider Daniel Kerzner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $352,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,263.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Kerzner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Daniel Kerzner sold 1,745 shares of AlarmCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $64,774.40.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $60.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AlarmCom by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in AlarmCom by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

