Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindsay alerts:

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $552,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNN. Sidoti lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $99.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.36. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.93 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 88.28%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.