Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $48.19 Million Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,288 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.57% of Encore Wire worth $48,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Encore Wire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.20. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $302.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.48 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.89%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

