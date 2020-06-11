Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 1,644.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.50. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $31.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on DISCK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

