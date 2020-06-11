Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Short Interest Down 20.7% in May

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the May 14th total of 3,680,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,695,000 after buying an additional 1,145,388 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,493,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,399,000 after buying an additional 390,294 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,853,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,902,000 after buying an additional 161,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,309,000 after buying an additional 53,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,324,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,242,000 after buying an additional 52,307 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $63.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.12.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.