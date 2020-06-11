Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Short Interest Down 20.7% in May

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the May 14th total of 3,680,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,695,000 after buying an additional 1,145,388 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,493,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,399,000 after buying an additional 390,294 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,853,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,902,000 after buying an additional 161,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,309,000 after buying an additional 53,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,324,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,242,000 after buying an additional 52,307 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.
About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.
