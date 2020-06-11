Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $201,000 in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 102,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 335.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $50.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $147,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

