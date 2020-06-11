14,277 Shares in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CAI International by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CAI International by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CAI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAI stock opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.87 million, a PE ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. CAI International Inc has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $29.57.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. CAI International had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $105.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CAI International Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of CAI International from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CAI International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

