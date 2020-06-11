Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,919 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EQT by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,400,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $21,090,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $7,738,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in EQT by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,323,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,425,000 after buying an additional 679,204 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

