Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 65,746 Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 65,746 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Knowles were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Knowles by 38.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.33. Knowles Corp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

