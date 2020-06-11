Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 628.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 198,556 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,613,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,255,000 after buying an additional 1,460,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $35,842,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 879,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after buying an additional 225,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $252,946.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,990.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $17.11 on Thursday. Pure Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $367.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.