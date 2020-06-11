Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,953 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,750,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $54.92.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFG. Citigroup dropped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Argus upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

