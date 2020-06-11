Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 28,192 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,192 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRSP. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Perspecta by 60.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,941,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth $51,484,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,648,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,172 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,687,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,048,000 after buying an additional 490,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Perspecta by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 656,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after buying an additional 409,126 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $97,161.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,424 shares of company stock worth $232,378.

Shares of PRSP opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77. Perspecta Inc has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Perspecta’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRSP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

